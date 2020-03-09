ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $100,315.00 and $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 155,538,337 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

