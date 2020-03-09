Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 130,070 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 318.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Alliance Data Systems worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $182.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

