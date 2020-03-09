Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 158,795 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,795 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Masco worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 621,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

