Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of InterXion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INXN. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,564,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,789,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in InterXion by 1,356.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 203,920 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of INXN traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.47. 17,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $61.88 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55.

INXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.