Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,024 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.83% of TiVo worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TiVo by 74.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in TiVo by 384.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TiVo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TiVo alerts:

TIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TIVO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $893.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.07. TiVo Corp has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.