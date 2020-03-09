Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 106,280 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $29.08. 20,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

