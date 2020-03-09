Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 117,007 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.96% of Genworth Financial worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 200,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,705. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

