Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 7,290 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Ball worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,335,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Ball by 39.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,115,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 312,801 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ball by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,444,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

BLL stock traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

