Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,389,000 after buying an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in NetEase by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after buying an additional 471,970 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in NetEase by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,364,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in NetEase by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after buying an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $16.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,408. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

