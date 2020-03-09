Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.64 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.93. 290,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,205. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

