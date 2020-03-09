Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.62% of Wabash National worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 406,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,690 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

WNC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,932. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

