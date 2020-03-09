Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of Omnicell worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 48.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,568. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 102,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

