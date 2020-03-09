Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.10% of United States Steel worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. BNP Paribas began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 542,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037,549. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

