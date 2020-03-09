Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nielsen worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,562,000 after purchasing an additional 374,943 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

