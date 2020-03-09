Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.98% of Adient worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 87,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.