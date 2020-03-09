Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of TopBuild worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. SunTrust Banks raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of BLD traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.15. 21,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

