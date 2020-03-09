Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.74. 3,121,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

