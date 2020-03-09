Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

