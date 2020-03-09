Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

PRU stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

