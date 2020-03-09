Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 196,862 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,862 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Store Capital worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $305,695,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after buying an additional 221,615 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 374,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,050 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 1,934,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,006. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

