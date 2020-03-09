Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 251,700 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Sealed Air worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 343,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $223,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,490.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

