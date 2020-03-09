Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 26,150 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 458,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.18 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

