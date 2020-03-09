Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 34,070 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.35% of Herc worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Herc by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 9,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

