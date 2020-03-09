Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cable One worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO traded down $79.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,518.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $910.95 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,698.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,470.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,348. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,606.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

