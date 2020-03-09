Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.56. 813,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,971. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

