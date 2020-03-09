Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,111,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 255,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.94. 70,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

