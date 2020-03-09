Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of CONMED worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD traded down $9.83 on Monday, reaching $84.14. 25,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

