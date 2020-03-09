Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 708,495 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 1,021,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,446,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

