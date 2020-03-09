Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of XPO Logistics worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

