Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,026,095 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,170. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

DBD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,170. The company has a market capitalization of $403.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.98. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

