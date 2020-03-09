Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,613 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Portland General Electric worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 522,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Sidoti upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

