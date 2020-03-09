Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 286,265 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.31% of Franklin Street Properties worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,647. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

