Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 305,987 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of FGL worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FGL by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FGL by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 140,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

FG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

