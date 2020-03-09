Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 370,852 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 43,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 76.51%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

