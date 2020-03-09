Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 66,196 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,196 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Silicon Laboratories worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.87. 26,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,541. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.56.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

