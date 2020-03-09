Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 83,890 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Copart worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 45.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Copart by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Copart by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $4.80 on Monday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 213,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

