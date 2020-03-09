Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of Jack in the Box worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,241. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 647,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

