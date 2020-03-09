Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kroger in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.26.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.04 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

