Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

