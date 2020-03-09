Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

