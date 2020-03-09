Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,190 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

