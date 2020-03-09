Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE:BJ opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $29.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

