Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from to in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

MRVL opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,156,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $37,059,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

