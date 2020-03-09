Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of TRN opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,877,431 shares of company stock worth $38,862,899. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 345,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,305,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

