Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Descartes Systems Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of DSGX opened at $39.71 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

