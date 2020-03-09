Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. DA Davidson cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.87. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

