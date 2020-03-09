Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Lowered by Analyst

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NYSE:TJX opened at $58.56 on Monday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

