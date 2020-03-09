Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Q2 worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $12,058,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,199,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,463,213.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,386,406.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,278. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

