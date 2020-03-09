Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

NYSE FDX opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $87,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

