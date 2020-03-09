Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Obseva in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Obseva has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Obseva by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Obseva by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

